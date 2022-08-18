Comic Con in Seattle

Emerald City Comic Con (ECCC) is back this weekend at the Washington State Convention Center. The largest pop culture celebration in the Pacific Northwest brings fans, celebrity guests, comic book creators, and cosplayers to Seattle. It’s four days of pure fun for fans of comic books, gaming, and sci-fi. ECCC welcomes all levels of fandom.

Organizers say masks are required “throughout all areas of the show.”

Those with helmets and cosplay masks are asked to arrive without those items on so organizers can verify you are wearing an approved facial covering. You may wear your helmet/mask after entering, provided that you have an approved face covering on as well.

ECCC this year will also feature Pop Asia—described as the place to dance like BLACKPINK, become a Pokémon trainer for a weekend, indulge your curiosity about Japanese culture, or just gush over your new (or old) manga obsession.