Asian American Co-CEO at Impact Public Schools

Impact Public Schools has named Amy Kiyota as co-CEO, along with Jen Wickens. Kiyota is the first CEO in the Washington state charter network of Asian descent.

As a founding team member at Impact, Kiyota has been dedicated to Impact’s schools and scholars since the earliest days. Amy was integral to the launch of Impact, set the bar high for operations across the schools, and continues to coach and build teams.

A child of immigrants—her father is from Tokyo and her mom grew up in Singapore—one of Kiyota’s key goals for the coming school year is to make sure that all scholars have a sense of belonging at Impact schools.