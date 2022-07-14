Wong, DON director

Greg Wong has served as director of the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods (DON) since February.

He leads a team devoted to creating and sustaining strong, vibrant communities that connect people to each other and their sense of place.

Prior to joining DON, Greg was a community leader and attorney who worked on complex political and social policy issues, such as gun violence prevention, reducing economic inequities, raising the minimum wage, combating climate change, protecting endangered species, providing increased funding for public schools, and creating a more equitable tax code.

Born and raised in Seattle, Greg has a deep love for the City’s unique neighborhoods and a strong belief in the people of Seattle’s ability to create vibrant, thriving, and safe communities for everyone.

Wong lives in Southeast Seattle with his immediate family, and his extended family spans the City from Highland Park and Delridge to Judkins Park, Queen Anne, Ballard, and the University District.