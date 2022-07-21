SPD investigating after shooting victim found dead in CID park

Seattle Police Department (SPD)’s homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in a park in the Chinatown-International District last weekend.

At 2:54 p.m. on July 17, police were called to Kobe Terrace Park for reports that a man was overdosing on narcotics. Officers arrived and found an adult male victim slumped over near a bench. When officers attempted to rouse the man, they discovered he was clearly deceased, and had apparently been shot.

Anyone with information should call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.