Sano is Port of Seattle Police Chief finalist

Eric Sano, currently a captain with the Seattle Police Department (SPD), has been named a finalist for Port of Seattle Police Chief.

The Port began recruiting for candidates in spring 2022 and expects to make a final decision this summer.

Sano began his career with SPD in 1984. He has been a lieutenant in the Traffic Section, the Robbery/Gang/Fugitive Unit, and the Vice/High Risk Victims Unit, where he was recognized for his work in human trafficking and was the co-chair of WashACT, the Washington Advisory Committee on Trafficking.

Sano was also part of the FBI’s Public Corruption Task Force.

He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Society and Justice from the University of Washington.