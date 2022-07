OneWorld Now’s mission is to develop the next generation of global leaders through a unique after-school program for high school students that combines world language classes (offering Chinese, Korean, Arabic, and Russian), leadership development workshops, and study abroad opportunities.

OneWorld Now

610 Maynard Ave S, Seattle, WA, 98104

oneworldnow.org

206-223-7703

info@oneworldnow.org