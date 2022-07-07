ICHS to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for young children

The International Community Health Services (ICHS) will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic specifically to administer vaccines to children 6 months to 4 years old on July 16.

ICHS will be administering the pediatric Pfizer vaccine, and parents or guardians must be present.

This event is free and open to ICHS patients and members of the public who are not ICHS patients. Registration by phone is required. Walk-up appointments will not be available.

This event will be at the 2nd floor of the ICHS Holly Park Medical & Dental Clinic located at 3815 South Othello Street in Seattle.

Language support in Mandarin, Cantonese, and Vietnamese will be available.

Call ICHS at 206-788-3500 to reserve a spot during the vaccine clinic hours of 9:00 am-4:30 pm.