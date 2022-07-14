Northwest Asian Weekly


Ho Ho Seafood Restaurant

Ho Ho Seafood Restaurant storefront (Photo by Assunta Ng)

Ho Ho Seafood Restaurant is one of the oldest Chinese restaurants in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District. From takeout to delivery to dine-in, Ho Ho is your mom-and-pop restaurant with a warm setting and personal service. The menu offers over 180 items, serving Hong Kong Chinese-style. Bring your friends and family, you will be delighted with our food and service.

653 S. Weller Street
Seattle, WA 98104
Mon–Tue: 11–2 a.m.
Wed: Closed
Thu–Sun: 11–3:30 a.m.
206-382-9671

