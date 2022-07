Edge Developers LLC develops affordable and market-rate housing and community facilities predominantly in the CID and other areas. Edge is based in the CID and was formed by Don Mar, Joel Ing, and Evan Chan—their families have a long history in our community.

Edge Developers LLC

1225 S. Weller St., #500

Seattle, WA 98144

206-900-8605

info@edgedevelopers.net

www.edgedevelopers.net