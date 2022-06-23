Nguyen receives prestigious humanitarian award

Nam Nguyen, 25, of Seattle will be awarded the UK-based Diana Award—for his work in addressing several social causes, including mental health, public service, and international education accessibility.

Established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the award is given out by the charity of the same name. The Diana Award recognizes exceptional young people who inspire and mobilize their generation to serve their communities and create long-lasting change on a global scale.

Nguyen immigrated to the U.S. from Vietnam in 2013, when he was 16, with minimal English speaking skills. He currently works in finance for BP, and is a graduate student at Johns Hopkins University, pursuing his master’s degree in educational technology.