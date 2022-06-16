Locke, Yang keynote AAAE annual conference

A fireside chat between Washington’s former first lady Mona Lee Locke and Seattle fashion designer Luly Yang was the highlight of the 2022 American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE)’s Annual Conference on June 8.

Held at the Seattle Convention Center, Yang shared how her “human experience focused approach” allowed her business to adjust and adapt to the changing needs of customers as well as new trends.

Both Yang and Locke were introduced by Port of Seattle Commissioner Toshiko Hasegawa.