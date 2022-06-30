Catherine Clark honored with ‘40 Under 40’ award

Catherine Clark, a senior project manager at the international architecture and design firm MG2, was honored with the Retail TouchPoints 40 Under 40 Award at a reception during the 2022 Retail Innovation Conference in Chicago in May.

“It’s an incredible honor to be selected as a winner,” Clark said. “I have always strived for excellence in every aspect of design, especially when it comes to the work that happens in the background. To know that it is appreciated and recognized by Retail TouchPoints is gratifying.”

Clark has over 15 years of experience leading projects for top retail clients. She has coordinated and managed over 50 projects, spanning small shops to flagship stores.