CACA banquet

On June 5, the Chinese American Citizens Alliance (C.A.C.A.) Seattle held an in-person banquet—the first since the pandemic.

Almost 130 attendees filled 13 tables at China Harbor Restaurant, representing Cathay Post #186, Chinese Information and Services Center, International Community Health Services, Kin On, OCA Greater Seattle, Taipei Economic & Cultural Office, Wing Luke Museum, and many community members and friends.

Prizes were awarded to local winners of the C.A.C.A. National High School Essay Contest. Diane Sun, eleventh grader at Interlake High School, won $500 as the first prize. Other winners were Sophia Zhang, tenth grader at International School; Tessa Han, eleventh grader at Woodinville High School; and Gavin Zhou, tenth grader at Issaquah High School.