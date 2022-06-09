Burien City Council selects finalists for city manager position

The Burien City Council on June 6 selected six candidates and two alternates for the City of Burien city manager position. Five candidates confirmed interest in proceeding, including Pritz Navaratnasingam, executive director of Department of Veterans of Affairs in Seattle, and Martin Yamamoto, the interim city manager of Mill Creek.

Community members will have the opportunity to meet and evaluate the candidates during an open house event on June 9, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Burien Community Center. The community can complete a short online survey to share their feedback on the candidates with the City Council.

The candidates will then be interviewed by both City staff leadership and City Council as follows:

June 10, 8 a.m.–2 p.m.: City Council will interview the candidates during a special public meeting where they are expected to select three final candidates to interview on the following Monday.

June 13, 4:15–7:45 p.m.: City Council will interview finalists during a special public meeting where they are expected to select one finalist to move to a conditional job offer.

June 21, 7 p.m.: City Council will hear an update on formal background check and potential action on an employment agreement.

Learn more about the process to recruit and hire the next Burien City Manager at burienwa.gov/CityManagerSearch.