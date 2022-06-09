2022 Emerging Artist and Writer Residents

Two Asian Americans have been selected for a month-long residency at Port Townsend by the Centrum Foundation, as part of the 2022 Emerging Artist and Writers Residency.

Frank Abe and Josephine Lee will join eight other residents at Fort Worden in October.

Abe—a writer resident—is the co-author of the graphic novel, “WE HEREBY REFUSE: Japanese American Resistance to Wartime Incarceration.”

He has worked to reframe the public’s understanding of the World War II incarceration of Japanese Americans ever since helping to create the first Day of Remembrance for the camps in the campaign for redress and reparations.

For his Centrum residency, he will be working on a project to bring those stories to the stage. He’s contributed to Ishmael Reed’s Konch Magazine, The Bloomsbury Review, and others, and is a past attendee of the Port Townsend Writers Conference.

He blogs at Resisters.com.

Informed by a lifetime of movement through the United States, Canada, and South Korea, Lee’s interdisciplinary practice addresses the psychic violence of cultural assimilation and naturalization through migration, alongside issues of ecological and racial justice within technology. Lee is an artist resident.