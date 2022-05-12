Grand Master Cho Ki Seung attains rank of 9th Degree Black Belt in taekwondo

Washington State Grand Master Cho Ki Seung executed his rank testing at the headquarters of World Taekwondo in Seoul, South Korea and received his official 9th Degree Dan Certificate last month.

Rising to the rank of 9th Degree Black Belt is an extraordinary achievement that only a few martial artists ever attain.

Cho immigrated to the United States in 1993 and moved to Lynnwood in 1995 to open his own school. He has owned, operated, and been chief instructor at Master Cho’s Taekwondo in Lynnwood for 28 years.

Cho also serves as president of the Korean Sports Association of Washington State, and as director of the Taekwondo Association for the Disabled in Washington State.