Comcast celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander excellence and resilience

May is Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, which gives us an opportunity to recognize the excellence and resilience of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S.

Throughout the month, Comcast NBCUniversal will be highlighting the diversity and impact of AAPI communities, with a focus on spreading awareness and education.

As one of the nation’s largest distributors of multicultural programming, we are passionate about leveraging our platforms to celebrate AAPI communities year-round through our Asian American Film & TV collection, where our Xfinity TV customers can access thousands of hours of high-quality Asian and Asian American entertainment in one curated destination on demand on Xfinity X1, Flex, and Stream.

This year’s collection celebrates the cultures, honors the resilience, and recognizes the contributions of the AAPI community with award-winning movies, the best in Bollywood movies, historical documentaries, globally recognized anime movies, and other must-watch AAPI stories. Xfinity X1 customers can say “Asian American” in the X1 Voice Remote to access this content.

NBCUniversal will also be uplifting and highlighting the diversity of AAPI communities through its “AAPI Amplified: Stronger Together” campaign.

We are also committed to providing resources to Asian-owned small businesses through our Comcast RISE program, where entrepreneurs like Maikaru, owner of Mainasty Productions in Seattle, have received support in the form of monetary grants, complimentary marketing services, and technology makeovers.

Throughout the month, we are also placing special attention on individuals who are tackling critical challenges facing AAPI communities while also celebrating the rich and varied influence of Asian leaders and changemakers, including special Comcast Newsmakers features with Noël S. Harmon, PhD, President & Executive Director of APAI Scholars, and Mitchell T. Maki, President and CEO of the Go For Broke National Education Center. These interviews and more are available free and ungated to the general public online and on social media. Comcast customers can also access them on Xfinity X1, Flex, and Stream using the voice command “Comcast Newsmakers.”

As part of an ongoing partnership with Asian Americans Advancing Justice, Comcast NBCUniversal is supporting the Mis/Disinformation Project, an effort to address how misinformation and disinformation campaigns across social media focused on issues affecting the community, including safety and immigration, are harmful to AAPI communities. NBC Asian American is also publishing a multimedia project called AAPI Action, highlighting 100 of the solutions developed over the past two years to fight anti-Asian hate, from local fundraisers to national legislation. The team will also publish hidden history feature stories throughout the month focused on highlighting AAPI culture.

All year long, Comcast’s Asian Pacific American Employee Resource Group provides its members with professional development, community outreach, cultural enrichment, leadership, and networking opportunities, all in service of creating and sustaining a diverse and inclusive work environment. During the month of May, Comcast will be welcoming Kenji Yoshino, Chief Justice Earl Warren Professor of Constitutional Law at NYU School of Law and the Director of the Center for Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging, as the guest speaker for our employee DE&I Speaker Series.

These initiatives are all part of the company’s commitment to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion, and leverage our platforms to tell the story of the incredible impact that AAPI communities have on our company and country.

