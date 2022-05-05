CAPAC members celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

Washington, D.C. — May is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, a celebration of the history, the immeasurable contributions, and achievements of the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander community. To commemorate this month-long celebration, members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) from Washington state released the following statements:

Rep. Marilyn Strickland

“I am proud to stand with my colleagues in celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month during May. The APA and API communities continue to make significant contributions to fields across the South Sound and throughout the entire nation. This month, we are celebrating our rich history and diversity while honoring APA and API leaders who have paved the way for us today. As one of the first Korean American women elected to Congress in its 230-year history, I am proud to represent and be an advocate for APA and API communities.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal

“As we mark the beginning of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, let us take a moment to reflect and be grateful for the amazing contributions Asian and Pacific Islander Americans have made to our country. From the arts to the sciences, and everything in between, we have had a crucial and indelible impact on the fabric of our society. I am so proud of all that we have accomplished and all that there is yet to come. Happy Asian Pacific American Heritage Month!”

Rep. Adam Smith

“This May, we celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, a time to acknowledge the diverse histories and cultures of Asians and Pacific Islanders in the United States and the contributions they have made to the fabric of our nation. The month of May was chosen for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month to commemorate the arrival of the first known Japanese immigrant to America in May of 1843 and the completion of the transcontinental railroad in May of 1869, which was made possible by thousands of Chinese workers—serving as a reminder that the United States is stronger because of our diversity. I’m proud to represent one of the most diverse districts in Washington state, which is home to a large AAPI community who have enriched our district in countless ways.”