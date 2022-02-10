Northwest Asian Weekly


Richard Yao, CSUCI president

Richard Yao

The California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees appointed Richard Yao, Ph.D., to serve as the fourth president of California State University Channel Islands (CSUCI).

Yao—who identifies as a Chinese Filipino American—first joined CSUCI after he was appointed to the position of vice president for student affairs in 2018. He currently serves as interim president of CSUCI, a role he has held since January 2021.

Yao is a licensed clinical psychologist and was previously the founding Dean of Students and the chief student affairs officer at Nevada State College.

