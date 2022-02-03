Police investigating two weekend shootings in CID

On Jan. 29, at about 6 p.m., a witness flagged an officer down in the Chinatown-International District (CID) and told him someone had been shot at 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street. Police responded to the scene and found a shell casing and several blood droplets, but no victim.

None of the people in the area claimed to have seen or heard anything, and no suspect description was provided.

On Jan. 30 at 12:10 p.m., police responded to a shooting at South Jackson Street and Maynard Avenue South. According to witnesses and evidence later collected at the scene, the suspect fired shots at a victim who fled on foot and was never found.