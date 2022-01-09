Winter Olympians talk resilience in panel

After a challenging year of navigating the “double pandemic” of COVID-19 and the rise of anti-Asian hate, AARP brought together generations of Asian American Olympians who embody resilience and excellence.

Kristi Yamaguchi and Alex and Maia Shibutani took part in a virtual panel on Dec. 16— celebrating the strength of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community and shared how to be more resilient.

The conversation, “Leading with a Champion Mind,” was moderated by Apolo Ohno who said, “We are living in a time where we’re always reacting to things. We can have more mindfulness over our thoughts and actions. Sometimes we react in a way that doesn’t truly suit the outcome that we desire. We can [learn to] zoom out to gain a better perspective.”