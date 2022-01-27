WA launches website to get at-home COVID tests

Washington residents can now order free, rapid COVID-19 tests delivered to their homes.

The “Say Yes! COVID Test” website launched on Jan. 21.

But the Seattle Times reported that the state’s inventory of about 650,000 testing kits ran out by about 6 p.m. that day.

Only one order can be made per residential address. Each order comes with four rapid tests. Even if more people live in the home, only four tests are available per household.

If you get a message stating, “Thank you for your interest in Say Yes! COVID Test. We have had an overwhelming response to the initiative and have already exhausted the limited supply available for home delivery,” you can still submit your name, address, and phone number, and you will be put in the queue to get the kits when the stock replenishes.

The Washington Department of Health said to keep an eye on its social media channels and sayyescovidhometest.org to find out when more tests are available. Officials offered no estimated date for a new batch of tests, blaming “national supply chain demands.”

The ordering website is currently only available in English and Spanish. Language assistance is available for anyone with limited English or internet access—dial 1-800-525-0127, then press #.

You can also buy at-home tests at local retailers and pharmacies.

If you have health insurance, most insurers will now pay you back for up to eight at-home tests per month for each person on your plan.