Last chance for Chinese American WWII Veterans Congressional Gold Medal Display January 20, 2022 By Northwest Asian Weekly Leave a Comment Time is running out to see the Chinese American WWII Veterans Congressional Gold Medal Display at the Wing Luke Museum. The display will be in the museum lobby through Jan. 28. Wing Luke Museum is open from Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
