Northwest Asian Weekly


You are here: Home / News / Community News / Names in the News / Last chance for Chinese American WWII Veterans Congressional Gold Medal Display

Last chance for Chinese American WWII Veterans Congressional Gold Medal Display

By Leave a Comment

Time is running out to see the Chinese American WWII Veterans Congressional Gold Medal Display at the Wing Luke Museum.

The display will be in the museum lobby through Jan. 28.

Wing Luke Museum is open from Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *