Trudeau makes history

For the first time in the Washington state Legislature’s history, a Senate committee will be led by two South Asian women. State Sen. Yasmin Trudeau has been selected vice chair of the Senate Law & Justice Committee following state Sen. Manka Dhingra’s selection as committee chair.

Trudeau previously served as legislative director for the office of Attorney General Bob Ferguson and helped to champion legislation that protected victims of assault and domestic violence and improved law enforcement data-collection systems.

“I’ve seen what our communities can do when they raise their voices about the gaps in our system, and now I’m excited to carry that momentum forward as vice chair of the Law & Justice Committee,” said Trudeau.

Her selection will be formalized in a vote of the full Senate on the first day of the 2022 legislative session.