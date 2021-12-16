Recall vote tightens for Kshama Sawant

SEATTLE — It appears as if Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant will overcome an attempt to recall her.

As of press time, Sawant was prevailing by a razor thin margin.

Sawant, 48, an economics professor, is the longest-tenured council member.

“Win or lose, we should not forget the ruling class keeps going after us because we have shown how to win for the working class,” Sawant said on Dec. 7 after the initial results were posted. “Not once, not twice, but repeatedly with unprecedented victories.”

If Sawant survives the recall, it would be a boost to Seattle’s far left—which experienced setbacks in last month’s general election when business-friendly candidates won the mayor’s office and a council seat.

If Sawant is recalled, the other eight city council members would appoint a replacement until a special election is held next November.

To Sawant’s supporters, the charges were a pretext for an effort by big business, developers and commercial real-estate interests to try to oust a legislator who had opposed them.