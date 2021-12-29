Harrell inauguration on hold

Concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has prompted Seattle Mayor-elect Bruce Harrell’s inauguration to be postponed.

Harrell was set to be sworn-in on Jan. 4.

The public health concerns are coupled with the winter weather emergency the city has been dealing with since Christmas Day. The National Weather Service expects additional snow accumulation, and the City of Seattle will face extremely cold temperatures into the new year.

The City of Seattle expects to keep open the six overnight shelters into January 2022 and continue to open as many warming centers and city facilities as staffing allows with providers and employees.

With the rise of Omicron, the City of Seattle is working to keep as many testing and vaccination sites open.