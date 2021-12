South Korean superstars BTS were crowned artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Nov. 21. The

band was also named favorite pop duo or group and got the favorite pop song award for “Butter.”

“Seven boys from Korea, united by love for music, met the love and support from all the armies all over the

world,” said BTS’s RM after the group won the artist of the year for the first time. “This whole thing is a miracle. Seriously, we would never take this for granted.”