Steve Hobbs sworn in as WA secretary of state

Steve Hobbs sworn-in on Nov. 22 (Credit WA Secretary of State office)

State Sen. Steve Hobbs was sworn in on Nov. 22 as Washington’s 16th secretary of state—the first Asian American and person of color to serve in this role.

He replaces Kim Wyman, who resigned mid-term to join the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Hobbs pledged to continue enhancing the integrity of Washington’s elections, including efforts to quickly respond to election-related mis- and disinformation.

He served in the U.S. Army for more than 32 years and is currently a lieutenant colonel in the Washington State National Guard.

