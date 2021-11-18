Restaurants Open Thanksgiving 2021

Want to feast without the stress of cooking on Thanksgiving? Here are the restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in the Chinatown-International District.
- Fortune Garden
- Harbor City
- Ho Ho Seafood
- Honey Court
- Hong Kong Bistro
- Hong Kong Dim Sum
- Jade Garden
- King’s Seafood Restaurant
- New Star Seafood Restaurant
- Ocean Star
- Purple Dot Cafe
- Simply Thai
- Tai Tung
- T&T Seafood
- 663 Bistro (To-go only for barbecue meat, fried rice, chow fun, and chow mein)
- China Harbor
Little Saigon
- Loving Hut 11 a.m.–9 p.m.
- Hue Ky Mi Gia 10 a.m.–4 p.m. To-go orders only
- Huong Binh Restaurant 9 a.m.–8 p.m.
- Pho So 1 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Sichuanese Cuisine 11 a.m.–9 p.m.
- Thanh Vi 10 a.m.–8 p.m.
- Vietnamese House 9:30 a.m.–3 or 4 p.m.
- Tamarind Tree 11 a.m.–4 p.m.
- Chuminh Tofu and Vegan Deli (also owns the buffet next to it) 10 a.m.–7 p.m.
- Taqueria El Ranchero 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
- One Pot Restaurant 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and 5–8 p.m.
- Hello Em Viet Coffee & Roastery 7 a.m.–TBA
- Mi La Cay 10 a.m.–4 or 5 p.m.
- Pho Bac Sup Shop 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
- Spring Roll House Deli 8 a.m.–4 p.m. (They make batches of fried Chinese spring rolls for events only, make sure to call 1–3 hours ahead to place order)
* List compiled by Rosita Chen, Haoyi Xu, and Da Nguyen.
