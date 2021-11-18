Restaurants Open Thanksgiving 2021

Want to feast without the stress of cooking on Thanksgiving? Here are the restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in the Chinatown-International District.

Fortune Garden

Harbor City

Ho Ho Seafood

Honey Court

Hong Kong Bistro

Hong Kong Dim Sum

Jade Garden

King’s Seafood Restaurant

New Star Seafood Restaurant

Ocean Star

Purple Dot Cafe

Simply Thai

Tai Tung

T&T Seafood

663 Bistro (To-go only for barbecue meat, fried rice, chow fun, and chow mein)

China Harbor

Little Saigon

Loving Hut 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

Hue Ky Mi Gia 10 a.m.–4 p.m. To-go orders only

Huong Binh Restaurant 9 a.m.–8 p.m.

Pho So 1 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Sichuanese Cuisine 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

Thanh Vi 10 a.m.–8 p.m.

Vietnamese House 9:30 a.m.–3 or 4 p.m.

Tamarind Tree 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Chuminh Tofu and Vegan Deli (also owns the buffet next to it) 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Taqueria El Ranchero 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

One Pot Restaurant 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and 5–8 p.m.

Hello Em Viet Coffee & Roastery 7 a.m.–TBA

Mi La Cay 10 a.m.–4 or 5 p.m.

Pho Bac Sup Shop 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Spring Roll House Deli 8 a.m.–4 p.m. (They make batches of fried Chinese spring rolls for events only, make sure to call 1–3 hours ahead to place order)

* List compiled by Rosita Chen, Haoyi Xu, and Da Nguyen.