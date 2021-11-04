Help for Seattle AAPI restaurant owners

A grant opportunity called the “Seattle Raising-the-Bar Recovery Fund” is now available for restaurants located in the City of Seattle and owned by people of Asian and/or Pacific Islander descent.

Seattle’s Chinatown International District District Preservation and Development Authority (SCIDpda) is jointly administering the grant with the Washington Hospitality Association on behalf of a corporate donor. Approximately 300 grants of $7,500 are available to selected qualifying businesses.

The application window is open through Nov. 19 at 5 p.m.

More information on the grant can be found at scidpda.org/recoveryfund.