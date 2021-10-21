Two shot, suspects arrested in CID robbery

Police arrested the suspects in a robbery and shooting, which left two people injured in the Chinatown-International District on Oct. 16.

At approximately 12:15 p.m., police responded to 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street for reports of gunfire. Police arrived and found a woman and man, both with gunshot wounds to their legs. Medics transported the 28-year-old woman and 41-year-old man to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Matt Chan was riding his bike and came upon the scene about 10 minutes after the shooting.

“The [crime scene] tape had been put up and there were officers with assault rifles searching the area so I assume the shooter had escaped into the neighborhood. I overheard a witness, who was being questioned, mention a robbery and something about a cell phone.”

Police said a man shot another man during a robbery. The female victim had not been involved, and had just been walking by when she was shot. The woman had been carrying her child, who was not injured.

Witnesses provided officers with a description of the male suspect and a female accomplice who had accompanied him as he left the area. Officers soon located them in a vehicle at a gas station at Rainier Avenue South and South Charles Street.

The 28-year-old man and 27-year-old woman were booked into King County Jail. The man had a warrant for escaping community custody related to a previous robbery conviction.