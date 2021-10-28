Shah appointed to Seattle Redistricting Commission

Neelima Shah was one of four community members appointed in October by Seattle’s mayor and the City Council to serve on the Seattle Redistricting Commission.

The body is responsible for overseeing the development of new City Council district lines in response to the completed 2020 Census.

Mayor Jenny Durkan called Shah “a trusted community leader who works tirelessly to make Seattle a thriving and equitable city.”

Shah also works at the Bullitt Foundation, where she works with partners to achieve the foundation’s goal of creating cities that are equitable, climate resilient, and healthy places to live.

She earned her Master of Public Administration at the University of Washington and her BA in Political Science from the University of California, San Diego.