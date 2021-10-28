Nguyen is youngest OCA executive director

On Nov. 1, Thu Nguyen will make history as the youngest ever executive director of OCA–Asian Pacific American Advocates and the first Vietnamese American to serve in that role.

The daughter of Vietnamese refugees, and currently OCA’s deputy executive director, Nguyen began her journey as an intern with the OCA-Greater Houston chapter.

OCA Chief Executive Officer Ken Lee said, “It has been a joy to see her rise as part of the next generation of AAPI leaders… I have confidence that she will work to advance an inclusive, positive vision that supports the most vulnerable and voiceless.”

OCA also announced that Lee, who joined the nonprofit in 1997 as president of its Georgia chapter, will transition into the honorary role of CEO Emeritus. Lee will continue to advise OCA’s senior leadership, focus on special long-term projects, and maintain long-term relationships with OCA’s corporate partners, while stepping away from general operations.