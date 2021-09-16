Unity in Voices

The Northwest Asian Weekly and Northwest Asian Weekly Foundation are hosting a panel discussion on Sept. 23 in hopes of bridging the gap between the Asian and Black communities.

The panelists include Darrell Powell, treasurer of the Seattle King County NAACP; Jesse Wineberry of the Washington EQUITY NOW Alliance; Lua Pritchard, executive director of the Asia Pacific Cultural Center; Michelle Merriweather, CEO of Seattle Urban League; and Toshiko Hasegawa, executive director of Washington State Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs.

The panel—moderated by community leader Nate Miles and KIRO 7 anchor Monique Ming Laven—is expected to touch on topics such as equality, as well as unity and misunderstandings between Blacks and Asians, and how we can move forward.

With the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement and increase in crimes against Asians, this panel discussion is more important than ever to forge a path to community and healing.

The Sept. 23 event will take place in-person at Joyale Restaurant in the Chinatown-International District from 5-7 p.m. Due to Covid-19 concerns, the number of people admitted will be limited and proof of vaccination is required. This discussion will also be streamed live online.

To register, go to https://bit.ly/3mXCrda.