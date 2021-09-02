Police investigate CID shootings

A 28-year-old man was shot and seriously injured following a fight in the 1200 block of South King Street on Aug. 28.

Witnesses called 911 at 1:45 a.m. to report that a man had shot a person in a parking lot at 12th Avenue South and South Main street.

Officers quickly arrived and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest—he was transported to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police spoke with witnesses who said the victim was shot following a fight disturbance that began at a nearby club. The witnesses were unable to provide a suspect description. Officers collected evidence and are working with nearby businesses to determine if there is any surveillance video that may have captured the incident.

On Aug. 25, another man was shot near 7th Avenue and Dearborn Street.

The 21-year-old suffered a wound to his shoulder and was taken to Harborview.

If you have any information on either case, call the tip line at 206-233-5000.