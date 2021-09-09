Man injured in CID shooting

Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured in the Chinatown-International District (CID) on Labor Day morning.

At 5:14 a.m. on Sept. 6, 911 callers began reporting gunshots near the I-5 overpass at South Jackson Street. Soon after, a caller at 8th Avenue South and South King Street reported he was with a man who had been shot in the arm.

Police arrived and immediately began providing aid to the victim, including applying a tourniquet to his arm. The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Based on a blood trail left by the victim, police located the shooting scene just north of the 900 block of South Jackson Street, on a trail into an encampment alongside the easternmost lanes of the I-5 northbound collector distributor. Police recovered several shell casings from the scene and from the shoulder of the highway.