HUD awards $3.3 to KWA

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)’s Office of Multifamily Housing Programs announced on Sept. 22 that it has awarded $3.3 million to the Korean Women’s Association (KWA) in Tacoma. The money will go towards supporting the development of new affordable multifamily rental housing, along with ongoing project rental assistance for very low-income seniors. Nationally, HUD awarded $143 million to nonprofit organizations across the country.

