Chan appointed to Shoreline Community College Board of Trustees

Gov. Jay Inslee recently appointed Rebecca Chan to the Shoreline Community College Board of Trustees.

She is a licensed CPA and finance manager at Providence St. Joseph’s Hospital with more than 15 years of healthcare finance experience.

A University of Washington graduate, Chan currently serves on the King County Women’s Advisory Board, focusing on gender-based violence.

“As a first-born daughter of an immigrant family, I know the importance of education and mentorship. Being a Shoreline trustee resonates with my core values of education and healthcare as human rights; these basic needs translate to a safe and healthy community,” Chan said.