Washington state COVID news, updates, resources and services

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

The vaccine is authorized for emergency use in persons aged 12 years and older. This is a two-dose vaccine, given 21 days apart. You will not be considered fully protected until one to two weeks after you receive the second dose. The clinical trials showed no major unanticipated adverse events. This vaccine arrived in Washington on December 14.

In Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Trials (U.S. Trial Data)

6% identified as Asian

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

This vaccine is authorized for emergency use in individuals aged 18 years and older. This is a two-dose vaccine, given 28 days apart. You are not considered fully protected until one to two weeks after you get the second dose. The clinical trials showed no major unanticipated adverse events. Washington received its first shipment of this vaccine the week of December 21.

In Moderna Vaccine Clinical Trials (U.S. Trial Data)

4% identified as Asian

Johnson & Johnson – Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine

This vaccine is authorized for emergency use in individuals aged 18 years and older. This is a single dose (one shot) vaccine. You are not considered fully protected until one to two weeks after you get the vaccine. The clinical trials showed no major unanticipated adverse events. Washington received its first shipment of this vaccine the week of March 1.

In Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Clinical Trials (Global Trial Data)

Approximately:

3.5% identified as Asian

0.25% identified as Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander

If I get a COVID-19 vaccine, do I still need to take other precautions?

Yes, even if you get vaccinated, it is recommended that you continue to wear a mask, wash your hands often, stay six feet apart, and limit gatherings. Many people in our state will need to wait months to get the vaccine, and these prevention measures are recommended to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 to people who are not yet vaccinated.

The COVID-19 vaccines work well, but they are not 100% effective. Some people may get COVID-19 even if they’ve been vaccinated. Vaccine studies have focused mainly on whether the vaccine keeps you from getting COVID-19; they haven’t looked as much into whether the vaccine prevents you from spreading it to others. Until we know more, please continue your prevention measures.