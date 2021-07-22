PICTORIAL: Welcome Back Seattle

“A new beginning in Chinatown,” declared Mayor Jenny Durkan during the Welcome Back Seattle weekend.

First, she treated about 40 of her senior managers and a few community members to kick-off a lunch at the Jade Garden Restaurant on Friday, July 16.

On Saturday, July 17, Durkan and several officials unveiled Chong Wah Benevolent Association’s art mural. The mural was initially painted by sisters Tanya and Tricia Woo in 1991. Later, it was worn out by the weather and graffitis.

Welcome Back Weeks are part of the City of Seattle’s downtown recovery effort, to bring workers, small businesses, and visitors back downtown.

The first large-scale event was at Hing Hay Park in the Chinatown-International District.

It featured community martial arts demonstrations, cultural performances, and lion dances, including with live performances by local artists Hollis, Chong the Nomad, Evan Flory Barnes, Totem Star, Bleachbear, Chrysalis Circus, Massive Monkees, and more.

The second large-scale Welcome Back Week event is on July 24 from 10:30 a.m.–3 p.m. in Occidental Square in Pioneer Square.

The final large-scale Welcome Back Week event is on July 25 from 12 – 8 p.m. at Westlake Park.

Details on all events can be found at seattle.gov/COVIDrecovery.