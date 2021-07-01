Northwest Asian Weekly

You are here: Home / News / Community News / Names in the News / NW Asian Weekly production to air on Seattle Channel

NW Asian Weekly production to air on Seattle Channel

By Leave a Comment

The Story of Seattle Chinatown International District Murals, produced by the Northwest Asian Weekly, will air on the Seattle Channel on July 5 at 1 p.m. Seattle Channel is on cable television channel 21 on Comcast (321 HD) and Wave (721 HD) to cable subscribers in Seattle.

The Story of Seattle Chinatown International District Murals details events from the pandemic, to anti-Asian hate, protests against police brutality, vandalism, and ultimately triumph when a community united.

You can also watch it on youtu.be/VE9BA7KkbKc.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *