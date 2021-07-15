Nakano steps down from EDI

Marci Nakano announced on June 30 that it was her last day as executive director of the Executive Development Institute (EDI).

“It’s time for a new leader to take EDI into its next chapter,” she wrote on Facebook.

“It’s been incredible to watch our growth over the years, adding new programs, expanding to Portland, transforming our fundraising events, and engaging with our alumni base.”

Nakano has served as executive director since 2015. She was previously a program participant, as well as the program and events manager.