Julie Su confirmed as deputy labor secretary

California Labor Secretary Julie Su, who led the state’s unemployment agency during the COVID-19 pandemic, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate to be the deputy secretary of the federal Labor Department.

Su secured confirmation on a 50-47 vote on July 13, more than five months since her nomination to the job. No Republican senators voted to confirm Su.

Su was a civil rights lawyer for 17 years before joining the California state government, helping to free more than 70 Thai garment workers from labor trafficking.