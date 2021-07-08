Indian American Abhimanyu Mishra is the youngest chess grandmaster ever

Abhimanyu Mishra, 12 years and 4 months old, has become the youngest chess grandmaster ever, breaking a record that Sergey Karjakin held for 19 years by three months.

Karjakin was 12 years and 7 months old when he became grandmaster in 2002.

“Finally checkmated the biggest opponent (ongoing pandemic) which stopped me for 14 months,” Mishra tweeted after his win.

“Thanks everybody for all your love and support. Looking forward for World cup.”

Mishra grew up in New Jersey and has been playing chess since he was 7.