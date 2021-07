Arnée Flores of Seattle released her first ever book, “The Firebird Song,” last month.

The story is a fantasy set in the kingdom of Lyrica, featuring Prewitt and the lost Princess Calliope.

Flores, who identifies as Vietnamese American, spent a few nomadic years exploring and working odd jobs before she realized that all she really wanted was to stay in one place and write the kinds of stories that had helped her feel safe during her chaotic childhood.