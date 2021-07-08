Biden appoints Wong to Asian Development Bank’s board

President Joe Biden announced on July 2 that he is appointing Chantale Yokmin Wong to be the ambassador-level position of U.S. Director of the Asian Development Bank, a financial institution that works on the government level with over 60 member countries to provide fiscal services.

If confirmed, Wong will become the first lesbian woman and the first openly LGBTQ person of color in history to serve in a role of that level.

Wong has served within both the Clinton and Obama administrations and in government for at least 25 years. She also established the Conference on APA Leadership, where she has guided young AAPIs for 32 years to seek careers in public service.