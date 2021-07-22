Bellevue’s police chief leaving for Ohio

Bellevue’s police chief announced earlier this month that he is leaving the department and accepted the chief position with the city of Akron, Ohio. Steve Mylett has served as Bellevue’s top cop since 2015. He will begin his new role on Aug. 9.

Bellevue City Councilmember Janice Zahn told the Northwest Asian Weekly, “I am excited for the chief, and that his new job will bring him closer to family. As I shared with Akron Councilmember Russel Neal (we serve together on the National League of Cities racial equity and leadership committee), I believe Chief Mylett will lead with heart, while addressing the tough challenges of policing in the 21st century and ensuring public safety is for all.”

The city will conduct a nationwide search for a replacement.