AAPI community shows support for Bruce Harrell

By Ruth Bayang

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Changing the narrative on the Chinatown-International District so that it gets prioritized, not overlooked.

That statement was met with resounding applause on July 1 at China Harbor Restaurant—where approximately 200 supporters of Seattle mayoral candidate Bruce Harrell gathered for a fundraiser organized by local Asian leaders.

Harrell, who is Black and Japanese, was introduced by former Seattle Seahawk Doug Baldwin as a “get things done kind of person.”

Attendees of the event, touted as “Building a Great Seattle Together,” were also treated to a martial arts demonstration by Tony Au, and a ukelele and song performance by 9-year-old Allison Wong. The event was organized by Wong’s father, developer James Wong, along with Au.

Baldwin, of Filipino descent, said, “Seattle is in a transition phase, the whole country is in a transition phase and we need leadership to step up and lean into the humanity to drive us forward in the areas we want to go in, to fix the problems that we see when we look out into our city.”

“We have an opportunity to redefine Seattle,” Harrell said. “I wanted Doug Baldwin to introduce me because he epitomizes what all of you epitomize… strength, intelligence, hard work, fairness, compassion… you epitomize the best of this city, the absolute best.”

When asked how he would support the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community, Harrell said he wants councilmember accountability.

“Restructure the city’s existing budget and put $10 million in each councilmember’s budget district so they can do a ‘deep dive.’ I want councilmember accountability and resources.”

He promised to increase public safety, and encourage business to business partnering.

“Use Channel 21 (Seattle Channel) as a marketing tool to cross market small businesses and restaurants… make the CID active, vibrant, fun, and clean.”

Harrell spoke on the importance of solidarity between AAPIs and Black, Indigenous, and other people of color—to look for commonality while celebrating diversity.

He pointed to his Race and Data Initiative to address how Seattle can address institutional and historic racism. His campaign website states, “Under this initiative, we will better understand who are denied jobs; what level of housing discrimination exists; who are treated unfairly in our court systems; who is most likely to be the victim of violence. We will not be afraid to examine our City’s frailties as this will be a first step in healing as a city.”

Of defunding police, Harrell said, “I don’t believe in defunding the police. I do not believe in bad cops. I believe in good cops, effective cops.”

“We all deserve safe streets and communities,” Harrell’s website states. “We know the difference between peaceful protest and criminal destruction of property… As Mayor, I’ll never lose sight of the goal: a Seattle police department that is responsive to community needs, that protects all people and neighborhoods without bias.”

He adds that the “us” vs “them” conversation is not working.

“We must start from the common baseline that every human being deserves respect and dignity.”

Harrell said his mayoral run is about starting “a movement in Seattle to take it back.”

The former city council president once served as mayor for four days after Ed Murray resigned. First elected to the city council in 2007, then re-elected in 2011 and 2015, Harrell was the first council president of Asian descent since Liem Tuai in the 1970s. After leaving the city council, Harrell returned to private practice to expand affordable housing for low-income Seattleites.

As someone who is biracial, Harrell said he is no stranger to bias and hate.

But he said the outpouring of support he gets from event attendees and others far outweigh the negative—and that he is energized at the prospect of becoming Seattle’s next mayor.

