AAPI candidates on the primary election ballot

King County Elections (KCE) has mailed out over 1.4 million ballots to registered voters across King County for the 2021 primary election. KCE is projecting 40% turnout for this election.

If you still haven’t received your ballot yet, call KCE at 206-296-VOTE (8683).

This year’s primary election will feature 214 candidates and seven ballot measures.

The following are the AAPI candidates on the ballot.

COUNTY

King County, Executive

Joe Nguyen

Metropolitan King County, Council District No. 9

Kim-Khanh Van

CITY

City of Bellevue, Council Position No. 2

Dexter Borbe

Conrad Lee

City of Clyde Hill, Council Position No. 5

Sandy Edpao

City of Des Moines, Council Position No. 7

Yoshiko Grace Matsui

City of Federal Way, Council Position No. 4

Hoang Tran

City of Issaquah, Council Position No. 5

Russell Joe

City of Newcastle, Council Position No. 7

Jesse Tam

City of Renton, Council Position No. 1

Sanjeev Yonzon

City of Sammamish, Council Position No. 1

Amy Lam

City of SeaTac, Council Position No. 6

Kong Lefeau

City of Seattle, Mayor

Bruce Harrell

Town of Yarrow Point, Council Position No. 5

Avi Belur

SCHOOL

Seattle School District No. 4, Director District No. 4

Vivian Song Maritz

Mercer Island School District No. 400, Director Position No. 2

Elle Nguyen

Bellevue School District No. 405, Director District No. 3

Faye Yang

Joyce Shui

Bellevue School District No. 405, Director District No. 5

Jane Aras

Northshore School District No. 417, Director District No. 5

Jasmine Lee Fry

Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, Aug. 3, or returned to one of the 73 drop boxes locations across the county. Drop boxes are open 24 hours, seven days a week until 8 p.m. sharp on Election Day.

The deadline to register to vote online is July 26. Voters can register and vote through 8 p.m. on Election Day at any of KCE’s Vote Center locations.

If there are any AAPI candidates we missed, please let us know at editor@nwasianweekly.com.

Ruth can be reached at editor@nwasianweekly.com.