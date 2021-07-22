AAPI candidates on the primary election ballot

King County Elections (KCE) has mailed out over 1.4 million ballots to registered voters across King County for the 2021 primary election. KCE is projecting 40% turnout for this election.
If you still haven’t received your ballot yet, call KCE at 206-296-VOTE (8683).
This year’s primary election will feature 214 candidates and seven ballot measures.
The following are the AAPI candidates on the ballot.
COUNTY
King County, Executive
Joe Nguyen
Metropolitan King County, Council District No. 9
Kim-Khanh Van
CITY
City of Bellevue, Council Position No. 2
Dexter Borbe
Conrad Lee
City of Clyde Hill, Council Position No. 5
Sandy Edpao
City of Des Moines, Council Position No. 7
Yoshiko Grace Matsui
City of Federal Way, Council Position No. 4
Hoang Tran
City of Issaquah, Council Position No. 5
Russell Joe
City of Newcastle, Council Position No. 7
Jesse Tam
City of Renton, Council Position No. 1
Sanjeev Yonzon
City of Sammamish, Council Position No. 1
Amy Lam
City of SeaTac, Council Position No. 6
Kong Lefeau
City of Seattle, Mayor
Bruce Harrell
Town of Yarrow Point, Council Position No. 5
Avi Belur
SCHOOL
Seattle School District No. 4, Director District No. 4
Vivian Song Maritz
Mercer Island School District No. 400, Director Position No. 2
Elle Nguyen
Bellevue School District No. 405, Director District No. 3
Faye Yang
Joyce Shui
Bellevue School District No. 405, Director District No. 5
Jane Aras
Northshore School District No. 417, Director District No. 5
Jasmine Lee Fry
Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, Aug. 3, or returned to one of the 73 drop boxes locations across the county. Drop boxes are open 24 hours, seven days a week until 8 p.m. sharp on Election Day.
The deadline to register to vote online is July 26. Voters can register and vote through 8 p.m. on Election Day at any of KCE’s Vote Center locations.
If there are any AAPI candidates we missed, please let us know at editor@nwasianweekly.com.
