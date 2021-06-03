156 affordable homes designed for families break ground

SEATTLE — Seattle Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Authority (SCIDpda) and Community Roots Housing have closed on the construction financing for Yesler Family Housing, a new home designed for families at the intersection of 13th Avenue and East Yesler Way.

Financing for the project, a mixed‐use building with 156 units of affordable apartments and childcare, closed on May 15. The project broke ground on May 19, 2021 and will be completed in early 2023.

The Denise Louie Education Center will operate the 8,400 square‐foot childcare and early learning center on the ground floor. 2,500 square‐feet of retail space will be held for community‐based businesses in the Central Area (Little Saigon, Yesler, Central District).

“We are excited to break ground on a project that will foster a community of families near transit, jobs, healthcare, education, and cultural amenities in an area where many of the surrounding neighborhoods have been designated as high risk of displacement and high access to opportunity,” said Maiko Winkler‐Chin, Executive Director at SCIDpda.

This development is made possible through a partnership between the Seattle Housing Authority (the landowner and a project funder), Seattle Office of Housing, Seattle Human Services Department, the Department of Commerce’s Early Learning Facilities, and the development team of SCIDpda and Community Roots. Construction financing is provided by Capital One and JPMorgan Chase, and equity is provided by Hudson Housing Capital.